Drake proudly reveals son Adonis, 5, designed the cover art for his new album

Drake has revealed that his five-year-old son, Adonis, is the designer behind the cover art for his forthcoming album, For All The Dogs.

The Candian artist, 36, shared his son’s creation with fans on Monday (21 August). The artwork shows a four-legged creature with two long ears and large red eyes. The animal’s body is coloured in with what appears to be white chalk, set on a black background.

“FOR ALL THE DOGS,” Drake captioned the post, adding: “Cover by Adonis”.

Drake regularly shares updates on his son’s life on social media, including the moment Adonis watched him dad perform live for the first time earlier this month, during his show in Los Angeles.

In 2021, Adonis accompanied his father on stage as Drake accepted the Artist of the Decade Award at the Billboard Music Awards and clung to his dad’s leg while he gave his acceptance speech.

Adonis Graham was born to Drake, full name Aubrey Drake Graham, and French artist Sophie Brussaux in 2017. He is frequently seen accompanying his father to basketball games and is bilingual, speaking both French and English.

Drake confirmed that he had become a father in 2018 on his album Scorpion, rapping: “The kid is mine,” adding: “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world / I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

Both Drake and Brussaux waited to share photographs of Adonis until March 2020, when Adonis was two years old.

Explaining his decision to not share pictures of his son initially, Drake told rapper Lil Wayne on his radio show, Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music: “I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son.”

“I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket ... I just wanted to free myself of that,” he added.

However, both Drake and Brussaux now regularly share updates on Adonis’s life and document his interests, which range from basketball to martial arts and painting, with the rapper comparing his son to “Picasso” in one Instagram post.

The release date for Drake’s forthcoming album, For All The Dogs , has not yet been announced but the rapper recently told his fans at a concert that it is “coming soon”.