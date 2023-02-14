Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drake’s son Adonis has sweetly praised his father during their first joint interview.

The rapper, 36, and his five-year-old son recently sat down with Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley for an episode of Sundae Conversation, where Adonis discussed everything from his friendships and reading capabilities to his dad’s sense of humour.

At one point during the interview, Pressley asked Adonis whether he is able to read yet, to which the five year old revealed: “No, I can’t.”

Pressley then jokingly asked the five year old if he thinks he’d be able to read if he had a “better dad”.

The question prompted Adonis to look over at his father, who was seated off-screen, before the five year old replied: “This is my better dad.”

Adonis then ignored Pressley’s second attempt to ask the question, with the rapper’s son revealing that his father is also a “funny dad”.

“Yeah, that’s a funny dad. And also, he does a lot of jokes,” Adonis revealed.

During the interview, Pressley then turned his attention to Drake, with the Barstool host asking the former Degrassi star whether Adonis ever tries to interfere with his relationships so that the five year old doesn’t have to “split his inheritance” with other siblings.

“No, not really,” Drake, who briefly paused, responded while laughing.

The pause prompted Pressley to press, with the podcaster adding: “But now that you think about it…”

In response, Drake admitted that he “was thinking about it,” before revealing that his son often tells him how great of a father he is.

“He definitely is like always vibing out with me and telling me how great I am as a father, like a single father,” Drake said, adding: “So, maybe he is trying to deliver a message.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake opened up about the importance of fatherhood, after he was asked the “best thing to bet on”.

“Fatherhood,” he replied, before adding: “You can always bet on fatherhood.”

(Getty Images)

On TikTok, where the interview has been viewed more than two million times, viewers have praised Drake’s son for his adorable responses.

“I love the Adonis intro,” one person commented, while another said: “Adonis is so stinking cute.”

“‘This is my better dad.’ So cute,” someone else wrote.

The interview with the father-son duo comes after Drake shared a video of his son, who he shares with Sophie Brussaux, trying to teach the rapper French.

In the clip, which Drake shared to Instagram in January 2022, Adonis said a series of phrases in French, before informing his father: “I said: ‘When you’re older, you’re all broken, and you’re gonna turn back into space’”.

In response, Drake asked his son: “Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?” while Adonis laughed.

“You’re a funny guy,” the “One Dance” singer told his son.