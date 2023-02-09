Drake wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has unveiled its latest waxwork figure - and it’s of Canadian hip-hop and rap star, Drake.

This video shows the grand reveal at the Baker Street attraction, with the figure joining the “Impossible Festival” music zone.

Drake’s likeness will join past and present music icons such as Stormzy, Freddie Mercury and Amy Winehouse.

The waxwork has been styled on his 2021 surprise Wireless Festival appearance at Crystal Palace Park.

It is donning a camouflage t-shirt and cargo trousers, a green parachute bomber jacket, and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

