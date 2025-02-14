Drake accused of ripping off new album art from Freddie Gibbs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have been accused of using “stolen” elements on their new collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

The day before the album’s Friday release, the Candian duo teased the tracklist on social media. In the graphic, three cartoon bunny rabbits are pictured at the bottom left of the list of songs.

Both the dollar signs used in the album name and the bunny rabbits are popular symbols associated with fellow rapper and songwriter Freddie Gibbs, who has since claimed the two “stole” his signature branding.

“Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I’m flattered,” tweeted Gibbs.

The “1985” rapper also reshared several other posts from fans, who have called out the similarities between Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s artwork to Gibbs’ 2022 album $ouls $old $eperately, which features a cartoon rabbit on the album cover.

“We know this bald n***a @FreddieGibbs did it first,” one person commented. “Freddie Gibbs the art director over there?” a second quipped.

Drake has been accused of ripping off Freddie Gibbs ( Getty Images )

“Using the $$$ and rabbit from @FreddieGibbs is nasty work,” a third added.

“I forgot Freddie Gibbs be using the bunny with dollar signs a lot for his stuff. Yeah, Drake and PND just straight up copied that lmfao,” another declared.

The Independent has contacted Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s representatives for comment.

Out now, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U includes a song titled “Gimme a Hug,” on which Drake takes aim at his past rap feuds.

“F*** a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit / Tryna get the party lit for the b****es,” the “God’s Plan” artist raps in the second verse, seemingly in reference to his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar, who “finished” him with his Sunday Super Bowl performance of hit diss track “Not Like Us.”

At another point in the song, Drake appears to take direct shots at rapper and presenter Budden. “Melyssa Ford, you a legend from The 6 hate to see you with a dick sucker,” he sings about Budden’s podcast co-host.

Budden has not immediately responded to The Independent’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, Drake trolled Budden from his incognito Instagram account, posting a video of Budden walking and smoking alongside the caption: “$$$HITTING MEEEEEE.”

Budden later responded on a recent episode of his self-titled Joe Budden podcast, saying: “Hey, Drake, don’t shoot at me mad that you ice cold. I’m not doing a back-and-forth with a corpse. I wanted to do it when it was fun.”