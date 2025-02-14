Drake slams ‘rap beef’ on new album days after Kendrick Lamar’s savage halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drake has once again taken aim at past rap feuds on his new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, released within a week after Kendrick Lamar’s brutal rendition of his hit Drake diss track at the Super Bowl.

The 21-track album is in collaboration with fellow Canadian singer-songwriter and music producer PARTYNEXTDOOR. Dropped Friday, the record includes a song titled “Gimme a Hug,” on which he calls out “rap beef” and people hoping for his downfall.

“They be dropping s*** but we dropping harder s*** / F*** a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit / Tryna get the party lit for the b****es,” Drake raps in the second verse, seemingly in reference to his ongoing beef with Lamar, who “finished” him with his Sunday halftime performance of “Not Like Us.”

“Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken,” the “God’s Plan” artist adds in another line, likely in reference to his lawsuit against his music label, Universal Music Group - to which Lamar is also signed - over its release of “Not Like Us.”

“Funny how it's only b**** n****s that are waiting on the boy's obituary / 'Cause if I die, it's these n****s that become the sole beneficiary,” he adds.

In the lawsuit, Drake claims that UMG knew the allegations of paedophilia embedded into the song were false but “chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists.”

Drake appeared to confront Kendrick Lamar ‘rap beef’ on his new album ( Getty Images )

At another point in the song, Drake appears to take direct shots at rapper and presenter Joe Budden. “Melyssa Ford, you a legend from The 6 hate to see you with a dick sucker,” he sings about Budden’s podcast co-host.

The Independent has contacted Budden’s representative for comment.

Earlier this week, Drake trolled Budden from his incognito Instagram account, posting a video of Budden walking and smoking alongside the caption: “$$$HITTING MEEEEEE.”

Budden later responded on a recent episode of his self-titled Joe Budden podcast, saying: “Hey, Drake, don’t shoot at me mad that you ice cold. I’m not doing a back-and-forth with a corpse. I wanted to do it when it was fun.”

Drake, who’s currently touring Australia on his Anita Max Win tour, recently changed the lyrics to his 2021 song “Knife Talk” in an apparent response to his feuds.

In the original recording of the song, the second verse ends with: “Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies.” However, during one of his Melbourne shows, Drake changed the lyrics to: “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died.”