Drake shares video of flooded mansion as heavy rains lash Toronto

Storms in Toronto have caused power cuts and flooding, severe enough that even Drake’s mansion suffered heavy damage.

The “Family Matters” singer posted a video on Instagram from his estate in Toronto showing his furniture in muddy, brown water.

“This better be Espresso Martini,” the rapper captioned the video, referring to the sludgy water.

Toronto received almost 100mm of rain on Tuesday, breaking the daily record set in 1941, Environment Canada reported.

“We had 25 per cent more rain in three hours than we would have normally in the whole month of July with all the thunderstorms and systems that moved through,” meteorologist Dave Phillips said.

Authorities said 14 people had to be rescued while several people were trapped in lifts after many areas in the city lost power.

Nearly 167,000 customers were left without power, according to Toronto Hydro.

Fans reacted to Drake’s video by referencing his beef with Kendrick Lamar, with one user on X writing: “Drake lost so badly that god is unleashing plagues upon his house.”

“God punishing Drake for allowing his tacky house on the cover of Architectural Digest. A lesson on hubris — the wax wings melt, Icarus falls from the sky,” said another.

Drake’s mansion, which he called The Embassy, was featured in a much maligned story in Architectural Digest in 2020.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” he said. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

The 50,000 sq foot estate, designed by Ferris Rafauli, has a basketball court, a bespoke concert grand piano, and a chandelier made of more than 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal.