Drake generously pledged to pay off the mortgage of a fan’s late mother at his recent Kansas City concert.

The 37-year-old Canadian rapper and singer was performing on his It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? at the city’s T-Mobile Centre on Saturday (2 March) when a concertgoer passed him a note.

In a video of the touching moment posted on X/Twitter, Drake opens the note and reads it aloud.

“This is it? You said, ‘Pay off my mom’s house, rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away?” he asks. “And you owe – Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here? It’s a lot of money right here, but you know what? I’m going to pay off your momma’s house for you.”

He adds: “This is a lot of money right here! That’s 160 bands [$160,000], but imma pay out of my pocket. That’s gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your momma... Jennifer Schumer. Rest in piece. I love you.”

Drake’s offer comes days after he reportedly gifted another fan $25,000 at a Buffalo, New York concert. The fan had been holding a sign that read: “Beat stage four cancer just in time for Drake #godsplan.”

The Grammy winner kicked off his tour with J Cole on 2 February in Tampa, Florida. The two are scheduled to perform several dates across North America before ending in Denver, Colorado in April.

Meanwhile, more alleged details about his “leaked” X-rated clip came to light over the weekend.

According to US podcaster Adam22, who claims to have spoken to Drake, the singer was “threatened” by the tape’s release.

“Drake told me they had kind of been like threatening him with it,” Adam22 said (via TMZ), adding: “I don’t know if they were asking for money specifically but he had known this might come out for a couple of weeks before it came out.”

Adam22 also said Drake brushed off suggestions that he himself had anything to do with the alleged leak, and is said to have told him: “Nah, that ain’t my style.”

In early February, Drake began trending on social media after a video allegedly showing him engaging in a sex act was released.

Drake appeared to respond to the alleged leak, apparently sending “eight laughing emojis” to popular Kick streamer Adin Ross when confronted about the video.