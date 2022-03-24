Drake and LeBron James surprise young basketball player and his mother with $100,000

Drake and LeBron James have surprised a high school basketball player and his mother with $100,000 (£75,800).

During the past few weeks, the Certified Lover Boy rapper has been giving out his earnings from the cryptocurrency betting platform Stake to his fans around the world.

In his most recent move, Drake and James invited a young basketball player named Michael Evbagharu and his mother to Harbour 60 restaurant in Toronto.

In a video posted on social media, the rapper can be seen taking out a wad of cash and giving it to Evbagharu’s mother.

“On behalf of me and my brother [LeBron] and Stake, we wanted to give you this, it’s $100,000,” Drake says. “Hopefully it makes this journey a little easier.”

Evbagharu’s mother is shocked and is seen asking James whether this is “a dream”.

“Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it’s good karma that needs to be transferred,” Drake says in the video. “So, I play for fun and I play in hopes that I can spread love always.”

Evbagharu, who goes to James’s basketball foundation, was also gifted a new pair of what looked like Drake’s Nocta sneakers.

Earlier this month, during a trip to Turks and Caicos, Drake and rapper Jack Harlow surprised an unsuspecting fan named Janardo Laporte with $20,000 (£15,300).

Laporte, who is an entertainer at the Grace Bay Club, thanked the “Toosie Slide” rapper and said that he will use the money to “do something for my kids and enhance my music career a little bit”.