Old Drake lyrics found in a dumpster to auction for over $20,000
Lyrics were written for a song titled ‘Come Spring’
Kanye West and Drake perform together at Free Larry Hoover concert
Drake lyrics that were found in a dumpster outside his uncle’s furniture factory are being auctioned for a starting price of $20,000.
The lyrics, which are written down on sheets of paper, were discovered when the Memphis furniture factory closed down, according to TMZ.
Now, the old lyrics are being auctioned at the starting price of $20,000 through Moments In Time.
According to a representative of the auction company, the Certified Lover Boy rapper worked at the furniture factory for a little while when he was young.
The lyrics are reportedly for a song titled “Come Spring,” which eventually turned into “Come Winter” on Drake’s early mixtape, Room For Improvement.
“We’re in the age of conflict and knowledge / But we’re trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage, with the freedom to go to college,” one of the pages said.
“The freedom to indulge and dissolve ourselves in the process / The law says you have witness an audience in the race of silence / Take refuge in a response that defines the face of violence.”
Last month, Drake and 21 Savage released their new album Her Loss. Before that, Drake surprise-released his solo album Honestly, Nevermind in June 2022.
The Canadian rapper’s seventh studio album followed 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
