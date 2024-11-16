Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It appears Drake still isn’t shaking his sports betting curse, as he has once again lost out on an enormous pot of money after betting on the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight.

Hours before the highly anticipated bout between the 27-year-old influencer-turned-boxer and the 58-year-old boxing legend, Drake shared a screenshot of his betting slip, which showed he had risked $355,000 on Tyson.

“I’m late but I’m here money on the liiiiiiiiine for today and tmrw @stake I need some dubs,” the “One Dance” rapper, 38, wrote in the caption.

The slip showed that had Tyson defied his age and beat his opponent, the Canadian native would’ve cashed in on $1,011,750.

open image in gallery Mike Tyson and Jake Paul boxing on Friday night in Texas ( Associated Press )

However, as millions of watchers saw, the once unbeatable heavyweight champion lacked the power or consistency that he was known for in his true fighting years.

So even though neither man successfully knocked the other to the ground, Paul landed nearly four times as many punches as his opponent and was named the champion by unanimous decision.

Drake, meanwhile, still has the chance to make up for his big loss. In the second slide of his Instagram post, he included a screenshot of his $450,000 bet on Jon Jones, who is squaring off against Stipe Miocic tonight (November 16).

Should Jones triumph in the heavyweight match – as he’s favored to do – that would leave Drake $954,000 richer, making up for his earlier loss.

The Grammy-winning artist is notorious for placing large bets on sporting events and sharing his predictions on social media.

open image in gallery Mike Tyson, Drake and Jake Paul ( Getty Images )

Yet, as he’s often placed his bets on the wrong team, fans have dubbed the phenomenon “the Drake curse.”

This year alone, he’s already lost over $2m after having placed seven bets on major sporting events, including $300,000 on Canada in the Copa América semi-finals against Argentina and $565,000 on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in May.

On the other hand, Drake’s won over $2.7m this year after he put down $1.15m on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl and $425,000 after Brazilian UFC fighter Alex Pereira defeated American fighter Jamahal Hill in the light heavyweight championship in April.