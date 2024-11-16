Paul v Tyson official punch stats reveal damning truth behind controversial fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The controversial and much-discussed fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul ended up as seemingly a less-than-thrilling occasion for many fans who went, with the AT&T Stadium emptying in some areas before the main event had even finished.

Part of that was down to apparent dissatisfaction from the spectators, with boos hurled down at a lack of action in the second half of the fight in particular.

Paul, 27, beat Tyson, 58, on points following eight two-minute rounds, with the scorecards reading 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 in the younger man’s favour.

It was Tyson’s first professional bout since 2005 - and in truth it showed, with the veteran unable to display the power or the consistency in getting punches away that he was known for in his true fighting years.

Paul may have been a comfortable winner on points, but the post-fight punching stats laid bare the truth of how little Tyson was able to impact on his opponent.

CompuBox, which tallies jabs and thrown punches across the course of the bout, revealed that Tyson managed to make connection with only 18 punches in total across the eight rounds, with four of his 13 power punches body landing and none of his five attempted jabs doing so.

In contrast, Paul connected 78 punches and body landed more of them - 20 - than Tyson landed anywhere at all, while 31 jabs to Tyson’s five also showed the disparity between them.

Indeed, in the third round Paul landed almost as many punches in that two-minute spell, 16, as Tyson did across the entire fight.

( Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024 )

While the crowd certainly made their feelings known at points, these numbers and then Paul’s post-fight admission that he was “trying to hurt [Tyson] a little bit” will only increase the feeling this was less than the full-blown battle some were hoping for.

Thankfully for the viewers, they saw rather better fare earlier when Katie Taylor claimed another victory over Amanda Serrano in an all-out slugfest.