A scarily impressive “AI-generated song collaboration” between Drake and The Weeknd has left fans in disbelief.

The track, titled “Heart on My Sleeve”, has recently gone viral on TikTok and Twitter and is believed to have been created by artificial intelligence.

Since its release, several listeners have shared their shock at its “terrifying accuracy”, and even question whether this was a real song that had been leaked.

“I’m convinced it’s a real song but they’re hiding it under the AI to see how it’d get received,” one fan tweeted.

“This is ridiculously good,” a second praised, while another called it “one of the best Drake songs in a minute”.

“Not sure how the music industry will be able to deal with AI,” one comment read.

The two-minute song begins with Drake rapping about “coming in with my ex, like Selena [Gomez] to flex/ Bumping Justin Bieber”, before The Weeknd jumps in to sing: “Got these pearls on my neck/ Got these girls on my check.”

The Independent has contacted both Drake and The Weeknd’s representatives for comment.

Following the song’s internet takeover, Mitchell Cohen from software sales website AppSumo went on a deep dive to figure out the truth behind the creator.

Posting screenshots of his findings, Cohen showed that after clicking on the uploader’s TikTok account @ghostwriter977, he was taken to a website for Laylo, a software startup which offers “powerful tools for every creator”.

He then discovered that the company’s founder Alec Ellin had tweeted about “AI hip-hop voices” two days before the track was released.

Cohen also noted that Ellin seemed to “really like Drake”, based on former tweets.

“Coincidence? Maybe. But either way, Laylo is getting MILLIONS of impressions to their page from this. So would be legendary if they were in fact the ghost,” Cohen wrote.

Laylo hasn’t confirmed the conjectures, but did reshare Cohen’s Twitter chain.

This isn’t the first time Drake has fallen victim to the controversial technology. On Instagram last week, the rapper responded to an AI-generated cover of him rapping Ice Spice’s “Munch”, writing: “This is the final straw AI.”