Drake was ‘threatened’ about release of X-rated tape weeks before ‘leak’

A US podcaster has claimed that Drake was “threatened” by the release of what appeared to be a video showing him engaging in a sex act last month.

The Canadian rapper was caught in a media firestorm in February when, just one week after pornographic deepfake images of Taylor Swift were widely shared online, an alleged sex tape circulated X/Twitter.

While Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has never publicly commented on the furore, he appeared to allude to the “leaked” video in an Instagram Story shared from his private jet – where the tape is speculated to have been shot.

Drake was involved in ‘leak’ of alleged X-rated clip in February 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, it was claimed by Kick streamer Adin Ross that Drake has brushed off the alleged leak by sending him “like eight laughing emojis”.

Now, appearing to corroborate rumours that the “IDGAF” musician is unbothered by the attention, US podcaster Adam22 claimed that he spoke to Drake about the supposed leak, alleging that the rapper said he was “threatened” by the tape’s release.

“Drake told me they had kind of been like threatening him with it,” Adam22 said (via TMZ), adding: “I don’t know if they were asking for money specifically but he had known this might come out for a couple of weeks before it came out.”

Adam22 also said Drake brushed off suggestion that he himself had anything to do with the alleged leak, and is said to have told him: “Nah, that ain’t my style.”

The podcaster did not specify who might have been attempting to “threaten” Drake with the release of the tape.

The Independent has contacted Drake for comment.

Drake was allegedly ‘threatened’ with ‘leak’ of tape (Getty Images)

The “Hotline Bling” rapper is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, and has sold more than 170 million records.

The “leaked” video arrivd weeks after a scandal saw X-rated deepfake images of Taylor Swift, which were appeared to have been made using AI, show the pop star in sexually suggestive and explicit positions.

Shortly after the posts reportedly amassed more than 27 million views and 260,000 likes in 19 hours, the account that shared the images was suspended, following which X temporarily blocked searches of the singer’s name.

Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at the social media company, told the Wall Street Journal that the move was a “temporary action” and had been done “with an abundance of caution” as the site “prioritise safety on this issue”.

X said posting such content was “strictly prohibited” and it had a “zero-tolerance policy” towards it.

Taylor Swif was involved in a deepfake scandal earlier this year (Getty Images)

Although the company did not mention Swift by name, it said: “Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed. We’re committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users.