Drummie Zeb death: Singer of British reggae band Aswad dies aged 62
Angus ‘Drummie’ Gaye has ‘left us to join our ancestors’, reads a statement from the band
Drummie Zeb, the lead singer for British reggae band Aswad, has died aged 62.
A statement posted to the band’s Facebook page disclosed the news.
“It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus ‘Drummie’ Gaye,” the statement said. “Drummie was the lead vocalist for the iconic band Aswad and is much loved and respected by both family, friends and peers alike.
“More information will be given at a later time but on behalf of his family and Aswad – we ask that their privacy is respected at this heart-breaking time. Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally.”
Tributes for the late musician have begun pouring in on social media.
RB Campbell, guitarist and vocalist of UB4, wrote: “RIP DRUMMIE ZEB. So sad to hear of the passing of Angus ‘Drummie Zeb’ Gaye, founder member, legendary drummer and vocalist with Aswad. Condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleague.”
Fellow UB40 member Ali Campbell added: “Very sad to hear the passing of Aswad’s Drummie Zeb. We’ve lost another UK Reggae pioneer.”
Born to Grenadian parents, Gaye attended Hollow Park school in London, where he met his Aswad bandmates.
The group originally comprised Angus “Drummie Zeb” Gaye, Brinsley “Chaka B” Forde, Donald “Dee” Griffiths, George “Ras” Oban, and Courtney “Khaki” Hemmings.
More to follow...
