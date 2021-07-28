Dua Lipa responds to DaBaby controversy: ‘I stand 100 per cent with the LGBTQ community’

Dua Lipa has responded to DaBaby’s comments during his performance at Rolling Loud festival in Miami last weekend (Sunday 25 July).

The 29-year-old rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was appearing at the event when he was filmed making negative comments about those living with HIV.

A video showing the rapper making homophobic comments about gay men was also widely circulated on the internet.

He said to the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up.” He continued: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on the popular remix of her song ‘Levitating’ has now spoken out about the moment.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with,” the pop star said via her Instagram stories.

Dua Lipa continued: “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

File image: DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021 (Getty Images)

The Terence Higgins Trust, a charity that works on HIV prevention and awareness, issued a statement yesterday (Monday 28 July) to Pink News in which they accused DaBaby of “discrimination” and “spreading misinformation”.

Campaigns Director at the Terrence Higgins Trust, Richard Angell, told the publication: “It’s wrong for people living with HIV to be made to feel lesser or excluded because of their diagnosis – it should be unacceptable in the musical industry and in society at large.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Comments like DaBaby’s perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV.”

Angell continued: “You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV thanks to medical progress when you’re diagnosed and accessing treatment.

“That’s why it’s important to challenge anything that deters people from testing and learning the facts about HIV.”

At the same event, DaBaby caused additional controversy by bringing out fellow rapper Tory Lanez for his performance, immediately following Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance onstage.

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, alleges that Lanez shot her in the foot in an incident last year. Lanez has disputed her claims in social media accounts and in his album released last year. Lanez was charged with assault on an unnamed female and weapons charges in October; he pleaded not guilty on both counts. The case is ongoing.

A protective order was granted ordering him to stay 100 metres away from Stallion.