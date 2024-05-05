Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Dua Lipa has lampooned the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar in a new comedy sketch.

In an appearance on Saturday Night Live on 5 May, the “New Rules” singer, who has just released her third studio album Radical Optimism, broke down the escalating beef between the two.

The role was a lighter one for Lipa, who recently spoke out about the “humiliating” experience of becoming a viral meme for her dancing.

Introduced as culture critic “Wanda Weems”, the singer donned a blonde wig and a southern American accent as she explained the beef – with limited success.

The rappers have hit out at each other with multiple diss tracks this week. Lamar released “Not Like Us” on Sunday (5 May), his third attack in 36 hours. The release came shortly after “Welcome to the Grahams”, in which Kendrick accused the “Hotline Bling” rapper of harbouring a secret daughter. Shortly before this, Drake took aim at Lamar’s pro-Black activism and accused the rapper of domestic violence.

But Lipa’s fictitious Good Morning Greenville reporter didn’t appear to be clued in.

Admitting she normally “teaches piano at the local grade school”, Lipa’s supposed expert explained: “One clue on the song ‘Euphoria’, when Kendrick describes Drake as Canadian, that’s because Drake is from Toronto.”

She continued, “And he calls Drake ‘Crodie,’ which is a term used by the Crips, which according to Wikipedia is an alliance of street gangs based in Southern California.”

Dua Lipa explains the ongoing battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar ( Saturday Night Live/YouTube/Peacock )

Elsewhere in the sketch, SNL regulars Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, playing the tone-deaf morning show presenters, put on masks designed to look like Lamar and Drake and imitate a reconciliation.

This week, Lamar fuelled the fiery drama between him and Drake by accusing the artist of having a “secret daughter”.

The two hip-hop stars have been locked in a back-and-forth rap battle for some weeks now, but the drama has become more personal and bitter in recent days.

Drake denied having a secret daughter ( Getty Images )

On 3 May, Lamar, 36, published a ruthless diss track called, “Meet the Grahams,” written as if it were a letter to Drake’s family. In the song, the “Money Trees” creator presents Drake, 37, as the absent father in his hypothetical daughter’s life.

Drake responded with an Instagram story immediately refuting claims he had a hidden daughter, writing: “Nahhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me...these guys are in shambles.” Alongside this were laughing emojis and a selfie.