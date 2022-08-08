Dua Lipa receives title of honorary ambassador of Kosovo as she visits country for Sunny Hill Festival
‘The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalisation, freedom to travel and to dream big,’ singer wrote
Dua Lipa has been named as an honorary ambassador of Kosovo.
While the “Don’t Start Now” singer grew up in the UK, her parents are Kosovo Albanian and the family moved back to Pristina when she was eight, just after Kosovo declared independence.
While visiting the country for Sunny Hill Festival, the live music event organised by Lipa and her father, Lipa received the special honorary ambassador medal and certificate on Friday (5 August).
She was given the title by the Republic of Kosovo president Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu.
Sharing pictures from the event on Instagram, Lipa wrote: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference.
“The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalisation, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you.”
She also shared the letter Osmani-Sadriu sent Lipa inviting her to receive the award.
“Aside from being a world-class and a once-in-a-generation musician, you are also a role model for many girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist,” the politician wrote.
“But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, in raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo is unmatched and truly invaluable.”
