Dua Lipa fans react to ‘insane’ aerial stunt in new ‘Illusion’ music video

Dua Lipa fans have shared their reactions to a scene in her new music video that sees the singer propelled into the air above a swimming pool.

Lipa, 28, released “Illusion” and its accompanying visuals on Thursday (11 April). It is the third single from her forthcoming album, Radical Optimism.

Directed by Tanu Muino, the music video for “Illusion” features Lipa alongside dancers, high divers, and synchronized swimmers at the Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc in Barcelona, Spain.

The video culminates with Lipa climbing a Castell-inspired tower, a reference to the famous Catalonian tradition. The same pool also served as the location for Kylie Minogue’s “Slow” music video, released in 2003.

In one segment, Lipa holds onto a Cyr wheel, which pulls her out of the water and into the sky, high above the swimming pool below.

“DUA LIPA ARE YOU INSANE????” One fan account exclaimed alongside a clip of the scene.

“Music video of the year for this shot alone holy s*** dua lipa you will be famous for the rest of your life and forever after that,” another fan added.

“‘Illusion’ was the first song [album collaborators] Caroline [Ailin], Danny [L Harle], Tobias [Jesso Jr], Kevin [Parker] and I worked on together, and it really broke the ice for the record,” Lipa said in a statement. “It’s about knowing what you’re getting yourself into, but staying for the hell of it. The joke’s on them, it’s the fun of playing someone at their own game because ultimately you won’t fall for an illusion.”

Lipa recently announced the first run of tour dates in support of Radical Optimism with shows in Berlin, Pula and Nimes taking place in June, which sold out immediately. In addition, she will play a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 17 October. Tickets will go on sale to the public here on Friday, 12 April at 10am local.

The much-anticipated new album will be released on 3 May.

It consists of 11 songs, including lead singles “Houdini” and “Training Season”, which Lipa recently delivered a dazzling performance of at the Brit Awards.

She topped the charts last year with “Dance The Night”, a song written for the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Lipa also appeared in the film as Mermaid Barbie.

“Inspired by Dua’s own self-discovery, Radical Optimism is an album that taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face,” reads an official description. “The hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul, become milestones as you choose optimism and start to move with grace through the chaos. Radical Optimism transports its listener to a dreamy pop world rich in musicality, lyrically unapologetic and sonically liberating.”