Dua Lipa arrives at Brit Awards ahead of performance

Dua Lipa arrived on the red carpet in a black dress at the Brit Awards ahead of her performance.

A six-time Brit winner, Lipa is nominated for three awards this year: Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year.

The British-Albanian singer and actress will be the first act of the night at London’s O2 Arena.

“I love to add a little bit of danger to my performances,” Lipa told the media on the carpet. “It’s all just about having fun and creating a spectacle and I mean what better place to do that than at home in London, at the Brits.”