Dua Lipa shares thoughts on Oscar Isaac reading fan fiction about her on Saturday Night Live
‘*Adds to list of things I never thought would happen in my life*,’ singer wrote
Dua Lipa has offered her verdict on Oscar Isaac reading fan fiction about her on Saturday Night Live.
While hosting Saturday’s episode (5 March), Dune star Isaac appeared in a sketch set in a fiction writing workshop.
Isaac played a janitor named Michael who seemingly reluctantly joins the class, only to launch into a lengthy romantic story about him and Lipa.
Luckily, the “New Rules” singer saw the funny side and shared the clip to her Instagram on Sunday (6 March).
“*Adds to list of things I never thought would happen in my life* @nbcsnl !!!!” she wrote.
Lipa appeared as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in February 2018, and again in December 2020. During the second time, she appeared in a sketch alongside Kristin Wiig and Bowen Yang.
Last week, the singer was sued for a second time over her hit song “Levitating”.
Songwriters L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer allege that the opening melody of “Levitating” is a copy of their 1979 song “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” and the 1980 song “Don Diablo.”
Lipa has not yet responded to the lawsuit.
