Dua Lipa shares thoughts on Oscar Isaac reading fan fiction about her on Saturday Night Live

‘*Adds to list of things I never thought would happen in my life*,’ singer wrote

Isobel Lewis
Monday 07 March 2022 15:54
Comments
Saturday Night Live opens with 'inspiring' rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem

Dua Lipa has offered her verdict on Oscar Isaac reading fan fiction about her on Saturday Night Live.

While hosting Saturday’s episode (5 March), Dune star Isaac appeared in a sketch set in a fiction writing workshop.

Isaac played a janitor named Michael who seemingly reluctantly joins the class, only to launch into a lengthy romantic story about him and Lipa.

Luckily, the “New Rules” singer saw the funny side and shared the clip to her Instagram on Sunday (6 March).

“*Adds to list of things I never thought would happen in my life* @nbcsnl !!!!” she wrote.

Recommended

Lipa appeared as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in February 2018, and again in December 2020. During the second time, she appeared in a sketch alongside Kristin Wiig and Bowen Yang.

Last week, the singer was sued for a second time over her hit song “Levitating”.

Songwriters L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer allege that the opening melody of “Levitating” is a copy of their 1979 song “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” and the 1980 song “Don Diablo.”

Lipa has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in