Dua Lipa has offered her verdict on Oscar Isaac reading fan fiction about her on Saturday Night Live.

While hosting Saturday’s episode (5 March), Dune star Isaac appeared in a sketch set in a fiction writing workshop.

Isaac played a janitor named Michael who seemingly reluctantly joins the class, only to launch into a lengthy romantic story about him and Lipa.

Luckily, the “New Rules” singer saw the funny side and shared the clip to her Instagram on Sunday (6 March).

“*Adds to list of things I never thought would happen in my life* @nbcsnl !!!!” she wrote.

Lipa appeared as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in February 2018, and again in December 2020. During the second time, she appeared in a sketch alongside Kristin Wiig and Bowen Yang.

Last week, the singer was sued for a second time over her hit song “Levitating”.

Songwriters L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer allege that the opening melody of “Levitating” is a copy of their 1979 song “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” and the 1980 song “Don Diablo.”

Lipa has not yet responded to the lawsuit.