Dua Lipa speaks out against ‘speculation’ over her performing at Qatar World Cup

Dua Lipa was unhappy with earlier “speculations” that she was going to perform at the 2022 World Cup.

A week prior to this year’s international football tournament, controversially held in Qatar, the “Levitating” singer rubbished rumoured reports that she would be performing at the event’s opening ceremony.

“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,” Lipa, 27, wrote on Instagram on 13 November, adding that she looked forward to “visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup”.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, published on Wednesday 30 November, the Grammy-winning singer furthered her point: “The World Cup is a really unique opportunity to hold Qatar to account.

“They made pledges on human rights when they signed the deal for the World Cup that have not been satisfactorily met on migrant workers’ rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and freedom of expression – what kind of message does it send if these pledges mean nothing?”

Lipa clarified that she has “nothing against Qatar”, but “I didn’t like being amongst speculation that I was going to perform for something that really goes against my beliefs”.

Since Fifa announced that Qatar would host the 2022 World Cup, there has been an enormous backlash due to Qatar’s history with human rights abuses, mainly in regard to migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

Ahead of its start on 20 November, – with its final match scheduled for 18 December – other artists, including Rod Stewart and Shakira also refused to perform.

Meanwhile, singer Robbie Williams defended his decision to perform, arguing that it would be “hypocritical” of him not to.

