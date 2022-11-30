Saudi Arabia vs Mexico LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from decisive Group C match
Mexico must defeat Saudi Arabia to keep their hopes of a place in the last-16 alive
Saudi Arabia take on Mexico in crucial Group C clash that could decide who makes it into the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup.
Saudi Arabia’s stunning win over Argentina in their opening game put them top of Group A but their defeat to Poland means there is still work to do and one point tonight may not be enough for them to qualify. They need the mindset of going out and winning the game against Mexico to ensure they make it through.
Mexico are in the same position. They must win tonight if they want to make it into the last 16 and hope that Poland defeat or draw with Argentina. There are a few permutations that could get Mexico into the knockout stages but to give themselves the best possible chance they need to defeat Saudi Arabia by two goals or more.
Salman Al Faraj is out of the tournament meaning that Saudi Arabia are without their captain whilst Mexico’s leader Andres Guardado is a doubt due to a muscle issue.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
England XI vs Senegal: Our writers pick starting line-up for World Cup last 16 tie
England play Senegal in the World Cup last 16 at Al Bayt Stadium after securing top spot in Group B.
A more pleasing performance in the 3-0 victory over Wales sets Gareth Southgate’s side up nicely for what he has described as the “big business” of the tournament in Qatar.
But Southgate has a number of selection dilemmas with Marcus Rashford representing a player reborn following his brace on Tuesday and Phil Foden making his case to start again after also getting on the scoresheet.
There is plenty to ponder, with Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka all under consideration to return to the starting line-up.
Here is how our writers would line up against Senegal on Sunday:
Rashford or Sterling? Our writers pick England starting XI vs Senegal
The Three Lions play the Lions of Teranga in the last 16 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Mexico are unbeaten in five previous meetings with Saudi Arabia, winning four and drawing the other.
Belgium on the brink as golden generation bid to keep last World Cup shot alive
It could be the end of an era for a generation. They are the golden generation who have not struck gold and probably never will now. And yet Roberto Martinez, with his remarkable gift for positivity, argued that, even with a group-stage exit from the World Cup, the greatest pool of players Belgium have ever had have achieved more than some champions.
“This generation haven’t won a major tournament but they’re leaving a legacy and that can go further,” the Belgium manager said. “This group of players deserve respect and admiration. We can win, draw or lose but the legacy of this generation is clear. The next 20 years will not be the same because of them.”
Martinez’s reasoning was multifaceted. “They got a bronze medal in 2018, they were four years the No 1 [ranked team by Fifa] and 21 of them have got their A Licences,” he said. “They are going to carry on affecting Belgian football from a coaching perspective for the next 20 years.”
Belgium on the brink as golden generation bid to keep last World Cup shot alive
An ageing Belgium squad must beat Croatia on Thursday to stay in the World Cup or it could well be the final time we see many of the so-called golden generation together on football’s greatest stage
England evolve and embrace a new strength at World Cup
Daniel Sturridge got one. So did Wayne Rooney. And that, it transpired, was the sum total of England’s goals in the 2014 World Cup. They had only mustered one more in 2010, Steven Gerrard, Jermain Defoe and Matt Upson the scorers.
So when Marcus Rashford brought up a century of World Cup goals for England, it underlined how few arrived in the years immediately before Gareth Southgate’s appointment. Some 23, almost a quarter, have come for a manager often deemed conservative in his style of play. If that is aided by the generosity of Panama and Iran, conceding six apiece in group games separated by four years, a second-half trio against Wales means England have only ever scored more goals in two World Cups than their nine now: 2018 and 1966. They are the top scorers in 2022. Not bad for a team being held back by a supposedly puritanical manager.
If the difference with the Fabio Capello and Roy Hodgson years lies first and foremost in the quantity of goals, the new element is the identity of the scorers. It is no secret England have been over-reliant on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in Southgate’s reign, particularly in tournament football when their next likeliest finishers seemed to be Harry Maguire and John Stones.
England evolve and embrace a new strength at World Cup
England have six scorers so far and none of them have been Harry Kane, the man who top scored in Russia four years ago
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico line-ups
Saudi Arabia XI: Al Owais, Al Tambakti, Al Amri, Al Bulayhi, Al Ghannam, Al Hassam, Kanno, Abdulhamid, Al Brikan, Al Shehri, Al Dawsari
Mexico XI: Ochoa, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo, Alvarez, Chavez, Lozano, Pineda, Vega, Martin
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico early team news and predicted line-ups
Abdulelah Al-Malki is suspended for Saudi Arabia after picking up his second booking of the tournament against Poland. Mohammed Al-Burayk, Yasir Al-Shahrani and Salman Al-Faraj are also out.
Mexico are sweating on the fitness of Andres Guardado after he was forced off in the first half of the Argentina defeat. Mexico and Uruguay are the only teams who are yet to score in Qatar, so El Tri may opt for Raul Jimenez to lead the line.
Predicted line-ups
Saudi Arabia XI: Alowais, Abdulhamid, Alamri, Altambakti, Alburayk, Kanno, Albrikan, Alabid, Alnaji, Aldawsari, Alshehri.
Mexico XI: Ochoa, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Araujo, Gallardo, Alvarez, Herrera,Lozano, Jimenez, Vega.
Mathew Leckie solo goal sees Australia beat dismal Denmark to reach World Cup round of 16
There may have been bigger shocks at this World Cup but Australia became the first underdog to strike a knockout blow against one of the favourites. Ranked 10th in the world, Denmark contrived to finish fourth in a group containing the Socceroos and Tunisia. The side who led in the Euro 2020 semi-final were never in front in this World Cup and go out embarrassingly early, with one point and one goal to show for their trip to Qatar.
Yet if they are underachievers, Australia’s endearing overachievers advance fair and square. They came to Qatar as one of the least fancied teams and a country with just two World Cup wins to their name.
They have doubled that tally in their last two games and progress level on points with France. That may sound surreal but this was one of the great days in their footballing history. They earned their place in the World Cup in Doha, beating Peru in a play-off, and now they have still more fond memories of Qatar.
Australia’s consecutive clean sheets are testament to the excellence of Harry Souttar and the organisation Graham Arnold has instilled.
Leckie solo goal sees Australia beat dismal Denmark to reach round of 16
Australia 1-0 Denmark: The Europeans had been hotly tipped to go far but underwhelmed and were dumped out of the tournament after Leckie’s winding run ended in a bottom-corner finish
Group D’s thrilling climax shows why Fifa shouldn’t tamper with a perfect World Cup format
For about 10 seconds, Tunisia think they’ve scored. Wahbi Khazri’s free-kick is flicked home gymnastically by Nader Ghandri before Steve Mandanda’s 37-year-old reactions can respond, and the thousands of Tunisian fans go feral, until they spot a raised flag. With a fair wind the noise erupting from the Education City Stadium might make it to the Al Janoub Stadium 12 miles south, where Australia and Denmark are playing out the other half of this high-stakes Group D finale.
France are already qualified but that in itself adds to the potential for drama as Didier Deschamps shuffles his pack, deploying five central midfielders in a line-up which looks confusing on paper and offers no more clarity on the pitch. Playing in an unfamiliar left-back role, Edouardo Camavinga wears the look of a man convinced he’s left his wallet around here somewhere, and it all gives fourth-placed Tunisia hope of the win they desperately need. Denmark go searching for three points too; Australia are the ones left a little confused, unsure whether to stick or twist, knowing a draw might be enough but that the single waft of a Danish or Tunisian foot could eliminate them at any moment.
Tunisia keep coming, scenting blood: they are the dominant team against a discombobulated France and Khazri has a penalty appeal turned down. Meanwhile Matthew Ryan, the Australian goalkeeper, is conducting some masterful time-wasting: on 27 minutes he ignores the referee’s hurry-up gestures so that the official, Mustapha Ghorbal, has no choice but run 50 yards downfield to convey his message, taking up another 30 seconds much to the exasperation of the Danish players....
Group D’s thrilling climax shows why Fifa shouldn’t tamper with World Cup format
An expansion to 48 teams in 2026 is still being finalised but however Fifa plays it, the World Cup will lose some of its ability to thrill
Tunisia stun France as jubilation turns to agony as World Cup progress falls short
Jalel Kadri had told Tunisia that nothing was impossible. After an almost unthinkable win over France they nearly believed him too. But Mathew Leckie’s goal for Australia, scored some 25km away against Denmark, proved more crucial than the one scored here as they, not Tunisia, advanced to the last-16 of the World Cup.
Wahbi Khazri had thought he was the hero, his second-half goal at the Education City Stadium to down the defending champions, securing a famous win and, at the time, progress to the next round at the expense of the other two in Group C, only for Leckie’s goal to break Danish hearts and the majority of those here. Antoine Griezmann’s stoppage time equaliser threatened to do the same only for it to be ruled out for offside at the last.
Tunisia now depart this stage, a vigorous, vibrant presence throughout the tournament now silenced, their brilliant performance here ultimately and heart-wrenchingly not enough as Australia instead advanced in second place. The threat they posed to one of the tournament favourites, though, will surely linger.
Tunisia stun France as jubilation turns to agony as progress falls short
Tunisia 1-0 France: Antoine Griezmann’s late strike was ruled out by VAR, but Australia’s win over Denmark ensured a famous win at Education City Stadium was not enough
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Group D has come to it’s conclusion but the action continues in Qatar with Group C’s final games taking place tonight.
Saudi Arabia and Mexico go head-to-head as they look to clinch one of the two spots on offer with a victory for either side likely to take them through to the last-16.
In the other game group leaders Poland face Argentina knowing that a loss to Lionel Messi’s team could see them knocked out of the tournament.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies