Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dua Lipa speaks out against ‘speculation’ over her performing at Qatar World Cup

Earlier reports suggested singer was going to perform at the 2022 opening ceremony

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 30 November 2022 20:49
Comments
Dua Lipa says social media is a 'breeding ground for hate'

Dua Lipa was unhappy with earlier “speculations” that she was going to perform at the 2022 World Cup.

A week prior to this year’s international football tournament, controversially held in Qatar, the “Levitating” singer rubbished rumoured reports that she would be performing at the event’s opening ceremony.

“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,” Lipa, 27, wrote on Instagram on 13 November, adding that she looked forward to “visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup”.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, published on Wednesday 30 November, the Grammy-winning singer furthered her point: “The World Cup is a really unique opportunity to hold Qatar to account.

“They made pledges on human rights when they signed the deal for the World Cup that have not been satisfactorily met on migrant workers’ rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and freedom of expression – what kind of message does it send if these pledges mean nothing?”

Recommended

Lipa clarified that she has “nothing against Qatar”, but “I didn’t like being amongst speculation that I was going to perform for something that really goes against my beliefs”.

Since Fifa announced that Qatar would host the 2022 World Cup, there has been an enormous backlash due to Qatar’s history with human rights abuses, mainly in regard to migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

Dua Lipa

(Invision)

Ahead of its start on 20 November, – with its final match scheduled for 18 December – other artists, including Rod Stewart and Shakira also refused to perform.

Meanwhile, singer Robbie Williams defended his decision to perform, arguing that it would be “hypocritical” of him not to.

Follow along here to stay updated on the World Cup 2022.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in