Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs during the Eurockeennes rock music festival on 3 July 2016 in Belfort, France

Tributes are pouring in for ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill following his death at the age of 72.

The band’s guitarist Billy Gibbons and its drummer Frank Beard announced Hill’s passing in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas,” the wrote.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C’.

“You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

Fans and figures across the music industry started sharing tributes to Hill shortly after the news of his death broke.

“RIP DUSTY HILL I love you forever,” comedian Rob Delaney wrote on Twitter. “Your bass was so loud at one show it made my wife puke. You were half of rock n roll’s greatest EVER rhythm section & a hell of a songwriter.”

“So sad to hear about Dusty Hill,” singer-songwriter Jason Isbell tweeted. “An all-time great bass player, and a rock and roll institution. Breaks my heart.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also shared a message honouring the musician, a native of Dallas.

“Today we lost a great friend and a remarkable Texan,” Abbott wrote, describing Hill as “truly a music legend”.

