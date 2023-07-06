The Eagles announce final farewell tour after ‘miraculous 52-year odyssey’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Eagles have announced they will be embarking on an “official farewell tour”, rounding out a “miraculous 52-year odyssey”.

With five number-one singles, six number-one albums, and six Grammy Awards, the five-piece rock band, formed in 1971, are considered one of the most successful and longest-running acts in popular music history.

Now, after having performed over a thousand concerts across their more than five-decade career, the “Hotel California” rockers – Dan Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – will embark on their “swan song”.

“The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up,” the group said in a Thursday (7 July) statement, shared with Variety.

“Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Joined by longtime friends and fellow rock group Steely Dan, the Eagles will kick off the tour at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on 7 September. The tour is expected to continue into 2025. Find the initial 13 dates and locations below.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will go on sale on Wednesday (12 July) for all of the announced dates, followed by the general sale on Friday (14 July) at 10am local time.

Don Henley of the Eagles (Getty Images)

7 September – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

11 September – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

16 September – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

20 September – Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena

5 October – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

9 October – ndianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

13 October – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

17 October – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

2 November – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

7 November – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

9 November – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

14 November – Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

17 November – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center