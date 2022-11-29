Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Earthshot Prize 2022: Who is performing?

The ceremony will celebrate those campaigning to protect the environment

Megan Graye
Tuesday 29 November 2022 12:25
Comments
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce The Earthshot Prize

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are among the stars who will perform at this year’s Earthshot prize.

The Earthshot Prize is the annual awards ceremony to celebrate the environmental charity. This year’s prize will be held in Boston, US on Friday (2 December).

The prize was founded by Prince William, who will be present at the ceremony alongside his wife The Princess of Wales.

The pair will present awards alongside actor Rami Malek, comedian Catherine O’Hara (of Schitts Creek) and actor Shaileen Woodley.

“The fifteen Finalists of this year’s Earthshot Prize are deeply inspiring,” said Malek. “They are dedicating their lives to building solutions that will repair our planet, and I can’t wait to present an award to one of the incredible Winners for 2022.”

Recommended

Alongside Billie Eilish and Finneas, performances will come from the likes of Chloe x Halle, Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding.

“The urgent need to protect and restore our Earth’s damaged environmental systems is essential for future survival,” says Lennox.

“The objective of the Earthshot Prize is powerful in terms of building a ‘Waste-Free World’ and ‘Reviving Our Oceans.’ I’m therefore honoured to lend my voice in support of this ambitious mission.”

Radio 1 presenter Claro Amfo, who hosted last year’s awards, will host this year’s prize alongside Daniel Dae Kim.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“I was so inspired by last year’s winners, and I’m looking forward to celebrating and sharing the incredible work of the 2022 Finalists with the world,” says Amfo.

The initiative aims to address the climate crisis

(Getty Images)

There will be five winners at the Earthshot Prize this year, with each awarded a £1m prize fund to help support and scale their innovations.

Nominees have been recognised for projects that find solutions to repair the planet during this decade.

“We face our greatest challenge; to regenerate the place we all call home in the next ten years,” reads the Prize’s website.

“We believe in the power of human ingenuity to prove to us all that the seemingly impossible is possible.”

Recommended

This year’s ceremony will this at 5.30 GMT on Sunday (4 December 4) on the BBC.

It will then stream from the Earthshot Prize YouTube channel later that evening.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in