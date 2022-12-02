Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are among the stars who will perform at this year’s Earthshot prize.

The Earthshot Prize is the annual awards ceremony to celebrate the environmental charity. This year’s prize will be held in Boston, US on Friday (2 December).

The prize was founded by Prince William, who will be present at the ceremony alongside his wife The Princess of Wales.

The pair will present awards alongside actor Rami Malek, comedian Catherine O’Hara (of Schitts Creek) and actor Shaileen Woodley.

“The fifteen Finalists of this year’s Earthshot Prize are deeply inspiring,” said Malek. “They are dedicating their lives to building solutions that will repair our planet, and I can’t wait to present an award to one of the incredible Winners for 2022.”

Alongside Billie Eilish and Finneas, performances will come from the likes of Chloe x Halle, Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding.

“The urgent need to protect and restore our Earth’s damaged environmental systems is essential for future survival,” says Lennox.

“The objective of the Earthshot Prize is powerful in terms of building a ‘Waste-Free World’ and ‘Reviving Our Oceans.’ I’m therefore honoured to lend my voice in support of this ambitious mission.”

Radio 1 presenter Claro Amfo, who hosted last year’s awards, will host this year’s prize alongside Daniel Dae Kim.

“I was so inspired by last year’s winners, and I’m looking forward to celebrating and sharing the incredible work of the 2022 Finalists with the world,” says Amfo.

The initiative aims to address the climate crisis (Getty Images)

There will be five winners at the Earthshot Prize this year, with each awarded a £1m prize fund to help support and scale their innovations.

Nominees have been recognised for projects that find solutions to repair the planet during this decade.

“We face our greatest challenge; to regenerate the place we all call home in the next ten years,” reads the Prize’s website.

“We believe in the power of human ingenuity to prove to us all that the seemingly impossible is possible.”

This year’s ceremony will this at 5.30 GMT on Sunday (4 December 4) on the BBC.

It will then stream from the Earthshot Prize YouTube channel later that evening.