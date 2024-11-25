Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The promoter for charity concert Live Aid has waded into the row over a new mix of Band Aid’s charity single, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”.

Harvey Goldsmith – the promoter behind the 1985 Live Aid concert who has also worked with artists including Sir Elton John, Queen, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain and Madonna – dismissed the “busybodies and woke do-gooders” he said were taking issue with the track.

His remarks come after Ed Sheeran, who featured on the 2014 version of the song, said his stance towards its charity efforts had changed and he would have declined to be included on the new mix had he been asked.

“We wanted to do something to help. It's as simple as that. And all these busybodies and woke people and do-gooders who know everything, let them get out and do something,” Goldsmith told Times Radio on Monday (25 November.

“In the last seven months, 40 years on, we've distributed £2.7 million to that region. And we've supported hundreds of different causes. And the five of us that started this project have never taken a single penny.”

Goldsmith claimed he found it “strange that the media [are] bigging this up or trying to big it up into something that it isn’t”.

open image in gallery Bob Geldof responded to Ed Sheeran’s remark about the Band Aid charity single ( Getty )

In his statement shared to Instagram last week, Sheeran wrote: “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.”

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by [Fuse ODG]. This is just my personal stance. I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all.”

Sheeran also shared Fuse ODG’s statement about why he objected to the charity single, having previously turned down an invitation to appear on the 2014 version.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

“While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity,” he said.

“By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership discouraging meaningful engagement.”

open image in gallery Ed Sheeran shared his own statement alongside Fuse ODG’s remarks ( Instagram/Ed Sheeran )

”Ed Sheeran is entitled to his voice,” Goldsmith said. “And he's said his piece and he's listened to somebody called Fuse, who personally I've never even heard of, who wants to make his point. Good luck to them.

“But honestly, what we're trying to do and what we can... 40 years on, we are still receiving funds. And we still distribute them. And we distribute them only to projects. We do not fund overheads of any description anywhere. We're trying to do our best. And if they don't like it, tough.”

The Independent has contacted Sheeran and Fuse’s representatives for comment.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Geldof, 73, defended the song’s legacy of fundraising to support those in need.

“This little pop song has kept millions of people alive,” he said, listing the work the charity does including education and healthcare. “Why would Band Aid scrap feeding thousands of children dependent on us for a meal? Why not keep doing that? Because of an abstract wealthy-world argument, regardless of its legitimacy?”

He continued: “No abstract theory regardless of how sincerely held should impede or distract from that hideous, concrete real-world reality. There are 600 million hungry people in the world — 300 million are in Africa. We wish it were other but it is not. We can help some of them. That’s what we will continue to do.”

To mark 40 years since the first version of the song, which was orchestrated by Geldof in 1984, an all-star version has been mixed to include the voices and performances from the original along with the 2004 and 2014 renditions.

Featured performances on the new version include Robbie Williams, Sheeran, Guy Garvey, One Direction, Simon Le Bon, Boy George, Sting, Chris Martin, Seal and the late George Michael and Sinead O’Connor.

The song is available now on streaming platforms and will be released in vinyl and CD formats on 29 November.