Ed Sheeran reveals he has a secret account: ‘I have no followers on it’

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has a secret Letterboxd account where he posts reviews of the films he’s been watching.

The social platform allows movie fans to share their taste and discover new movies, and acts as an online diary.

Its “Top Four” segment, which allows users to display their four favourite films on their profile, has been a popular question at red carpet events, as reporters ask actors and directors about the “Top Four” films they would choose.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Sheeran – a noted film fan who has appeared in a number of cameos over the years – told host Alexandra Cooper that he has an account where he logs the movies he’s been watching.

“No one knows I have a Letterboxd… I have no followers on it, literally I just log the films that I watch,” the 34-year-old said. “No one reads it, it’s just for me to log it,” he said.

“It’s public… I guess they’ll find out now,” the singer-songwriter added. “I think it’s more fun for people to find it.”

The “Shape of You” singer said his profile picture was of the emperor Caracalla from Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, which actors Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger jokingly said in an interview was inspired in part by Sheeran.

Sheeran said his user name on Letterboxd was similar to his Instagram name, teddysphotos.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sheeran spoke about building a pub on his Suffolk estate, his many tattoos, and his early struggles with fame as the people around him changed.

He also discussed the talks he gives in schools, which often reference how he taught himself to play the guitar and write songs.

“I’d love my legacy to be [that] any kid, anywhere, literally anywhere, goes, ‘I can do that too,’” he said. “Music is a thing for kids that aren’t good at other things, that don’t have a lot of self-worth or self-confidence…

“[Music] gives you so much worth and confidence in yourself as a human being and in school there’s so much importance put on, ‘You must be good at this subject [to] actually be a good human being and to go out in the world and achieve, and I just wasn’t good at anything as a kid and I didn’t have a lot of self-worth because of that – I felt like I was stupid.

“I was only good at music and that became my career, and when I go into schools and talk to people, I tell them you only need one thing that you’re good at, and then that is you for life… that is your career. And that is what I would love my legacy to be.”

Sheeran recently published an open letter to prime minister Keir Starmer, backed by hundreds of fellow performers and industry leaders, calling for immediate and long-term funding of music education in the UK.

“We are writing collectively as artists, civil society and industry, appealing to your personal belief in music and the promise of opportunity for all under Labour,” Sheeran, citing the recent report, told Sir Keir in his letter.

“Learning an instrument and getting up on stage – whether in school or a community club – is now a luxury not every child can afford.”

He added: “The time to act is now. State schools – which educate 93 per cent of the country’s children – have seen a 21 per cent decrease in music provision.”

The singer-songwriter is currently preparing to release his new album, Play, having shared the single “Azizam” last week.