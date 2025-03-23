Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Sheeran has written an open letter to prime minister Keir Starmer and the government calling for immediate, long-term funding of music education in the UK.

He and more than 600 other artists and industry leaders, including Harry Styles, Elton John, Stormzy, Robert Plant and Eric Clapton, are appealing for a £250m UK music education package this spring to repair “decades of dismantling music”.

“As an industry, we bring in £7.6bn into the UK economy, yet the next generation is not there to take the reins,” Sheeran said.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 34, is one of Britain’s most successful music exports. In 2017, his album Divide became the biggest-selling of the year worldwide, and was credited with helping to propel a record seven per cent growth in export revenues of British music.

That same year, Sheeran appeared alongside fellow artists such as Styles and Sam Smith in the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) global top 10, while Dua Lipa beat titans including Beyonce and Taylor Swift to become Spotify’s most-streamed female artist.

Seven years later, the landscape has changed drastically; last year was the first in over 20 years without a UK global top 10 single or album in the charts.

“We are writing collectively as artists, civil society and industry, appealing to your personal belief in music and the promise of opportunity for all under Labour,” Sheeran, citing the recent report, told Starmer in his letter.

“Learning an instrument and getting up on stage – whether in school or a community club – is now a luxury not every child can afford.”

He added: “The time to act is now. State schools – which educate 93 per cent of the country’s children – have seen a 21 per cent decrease in music provision.”

open image in gallery From top left clockwise: Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Eric Clapton and Stormzy ( Getty )

He cited recent speeches from Brit Award-winning artists Ezra Collective and Myles Smith, who both called for better music funding at the 2025 ceremony this month.

“How many more venues need to close, how many music programs need to be cut before we realise that we can’t just celebrate success, we have to protect the foundations that make it?” Smith, who received the Rising Star award, said in his address at London’s O2 Arena.

Ezra Collective, who in 2023 became the first jazz act to win the Mercury Prize, said: “This moment right here is because of the great youth clubs, and the great teachers and the great schools that support young people playing music.”

open image in gallery Ezra Collective made a rousing speech about the importance of music education at the 2025 Brit Awards ( Ian West/PA Wire )

Sheeran also referenced culture secretary Lisa Nandy’s 10-point plan for the music industry, which she announced in January while hailing his hometown of Ipswich.

She visited the area in Suffolk last year with Sheeran, later describing “an entire ecosystem through from equipping young people with those skills and that love of music at school, all the way through to being able to perform at smaller live music venues, larger live music venues and get the skills that they need to work in the music industry”.

“That is a model that we would like to replicate around the country,” she said.

Sheeran has also called on education secretary Bridget Phillipson, foreign secretary David Lammy, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds and health secretary Wes Streeting to “stand up for music education”.

“Artists and industry can’t deliver on the world stage for the UK without schools, youth clubs and stages at home,” he said.

“Music in and out of school should be for all, not a few.”

open image in gallery Ed Sheeran launched the Ed Sheeran Foundation to support music education and communities in January 2025 ( The Ed Sheeran Foundation )

The letter lays out five key areas for improvement for music in the UK: music funding in schools, training for music teachers, funding for grassroots venues/spaces, music apprenticeships, and a diverse music curriculum.

Sheeran is backed by fellow stars including Harry Styles, Elton John, rappers Stormzy, Dave and Central Cee, pop band Coldplay and Annie Lennox.

Other co-signers include director Richard Curtis, Sony Music UK chairman and CEO Jason Iley, presenter Dermot O’Leary, and producer Fred Again.

The letter comes after the musician launched the Ed Sheeran Foundation in January, a nationwide initiative aimed at providing inclusive, high-quality music education.

The musician, who has 14 UK No 1 singles to his name and eight UK No 1 albums, has become known for his charity efforts in recent years, setting up the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation (ESSMF) and donating to his former school, Thomas Mills High School and Sixth Form, in Framlingham.