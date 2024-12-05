Singer-songwriter Myles Smith wins Brits Rising Star award 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Folk-pop singer-songwriter Myles Smith has been announced as the winner of the Brits Rising Star award 2025.

The prize goes to an emerging artist and has previously been won by musicians including Adele, Sam Smith, James Bay and Ellie Goulding.

Smith’s win marks the first time the prize has gone to a male artist since 2019, when it was won by North Shields rock singer Sam Fender.

“Winning the BRIT award for Rising Star is such a surreal moment,” Smith said in a statement. “Music has always been about connecting with people, and to see it resonate on this level is incredible.

“I’m so grateful to my team, my family, and especially the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way. Your belief in me means everything. This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come—thank you for being part of this journey.”

The Luton-born Smith has generated over half a billion Spotify streams thanks to his song “Stargazing” and is booked to support Ed Sheeran on his forthcoming 2025 tour.

Singer-songwriter Myles Smith with his Brit Award ( John Marshall - JM Enternational )

He received his first guitar aged nine, and taught himself to play. By the age of 12, he was performing on the local open-mic circuit in pubs and Irish bars.

In 2020, he began uploading cover songs to TikTok, going viral with his version of Amber Run’s “I Found” and for a rendition of “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood.

He signed to Sony imprint RCA in 2023 after releasing a string of original songs including “Solo” and “My Home”. His debut EP, You Promised a Lifetime, was released earlier this year, followed by A Minute… in November.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Smith won the Rising Star prize over fellow shortlisted acts Good Neighbours and Elmiene. The shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music editors, critics, radio and TV station heads, songwriters, producers and live bookers.

The 2024 Brit Awards will take place on Saturday 1 March at the O2 Arena in London and be broadcast liev on ITV1 and ITVX.