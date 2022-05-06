Ed Sheeran shares rare personal photo of wife Cherry Seaborn on her birthday

Ed Sheeran has shared a rare personal photo of his wife Cherry Seaborn on her 30th birthday.

The “Shape of You” singer, 31, posted a picture on Instagram of the two of them relaxing in a hammock.

“HBD to ma baby mama. 30 looks good on you,” he wrote in the caption, adding a cherry emoji.

Seaborn can be seen holding a drink as they lie down in the sun.

Sheeran and Seaborn, who have known each other since they were children, reportedly started dating in 2015. They got married in January 2019 and had a baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica, in August 2020.

Seaborn attended Duke University in North Carolina, where she made a name for herself as an expert hockey player. She now works in the world climate team at Deloitte.

She provided the inspiration for two of Sheeran’s biggest hits: “Shape of You” and “Perfect”.

Sheeran is currently on his Mathematics tour. Tonight, he is playing in Limerick in Ireland.

Last year, Sheeran announced he plans on quitting major tours after this one, so he can spend more time with Seaborn and their daughter.

“I would hate to get to 20 years’ time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I’d chosen work over them,” he said.

“I think the pattern I see a lot in my sphere, is if I could go back it would be this: ‘I would not miss this birthday and I would not go, yes I’ll play another stadium.’”

He added: “I think it’s about finding the balance with that – and I honestly think that this next tour that I’m going on, at the end of the tour, I can’t see myself going on one of them like that again.”