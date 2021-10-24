Ed Sheeran reveals he has tested positive for Covid and is self-isolating

Ed Sheeran said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

The news comes less than a week before the release of his fifth album. He still plans to to attend scheduled interviews and performances from his home.

The singer posted a statement on his Instagram on Sunday and apologised to “anyone I’ve let down”.

He said: “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

“Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone.”

The singer-songwriter’s new album, entitled Equals, is set to be released on 29 October.

The 14-track album will include the hit “Bad Habits” which came out earlier this year, marking his first single release in four years.

Next week, Sheeran is set to join Apple Music’s Zane Lowe live to play new songs from Equals, as well as respond to questions from fans.

The artist has hailed the album “really personal”, saying his life changed in the past few years after his marriage and the birth of his daughter.

The singer was plunged into the spotlight in 2011 following the launch of his chart-topping single The A Team released in September that year.