Ed Sheeran’s daughter tests positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran’s one-year-old daughter Lyra has tested positive for coronavirus.

This news comes after the 30-year-old singer also confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus on Monday (25 October) ahead of his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The “Bad Habits” singer is currently isolating with his daughter for 10 days away from his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

He told the Daily Mail: “I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her.”

“Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great. I just spoke to Cherry and told her to relax, take long baths! Our fridge is full and we are just eating all the time.”

The singer, whose fifth album Equals is scheduled to release on Friday (29 October), had been due to take part in a week of live promo, including a turn as the musical guest on Saturday’s SNL (30 October).

In a statement shared on Instagram, Sheeran said that he hoped to take part in all his planned interviews and performances from home.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” wrote the “Shape of You” singer.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone.”

However, despite Sheeran’s promise to still perform from home, reports suggest that Saturday Night Live are looking for an artist to replace him.

According to Page Six, producers are “scrambling” to find a musician with a similar style to Sheeran – such as Shawn Mendes or Justin Bieber – although they may still let him perform over video.

