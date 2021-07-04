Ed Sheeran has recalled the time he serenaded the England football team with a private performance last month.

During an appearance on BBC’s Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros programme, the singer told host Peter Crouch that he was asked by England captain Harry Kane to sing at the team barbeque.

Sheeran said he performed some of his own tracks as well as a DJ set before later joining a sing-along to the 1996 football anthem “Three Lions” by The Lightning Seeds and comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel.

“At the end of the night, we’re in a circle, all hands around,” recalled the singer. “I mean for me, just as an English boy, being in the centre of the England team, it was really great.”

The 30-year-old fan of Ipswich Town FC shared his excitement at the once-in-a-lifetime experience, stating: “I’ve had amazing moments in my life, but I don’t think there’s many moments that will top that.”

Sheeran also spoke about the “confidence” of the England team.

Following their win against Germany on Tuesday (29 June), England proceeded to the quarter-finals yesterday (3 July) which saw them triumph four-nil over Ukraine.

“As soon as the Germany result happened, they were just like, ‘We’ve got this.’ There was no, ‘Oh my God, we’re playing Germany.’ There was such confidence. I loved it,” said the singer.

Following England’s win against Ukraine yesterday (3 July), Sheeran shared an Instagram video of himself telling fans: “Guys, I don’t know if you’ve heard the news: it’s coming home.”

The last time England reached the Euro semi finals was in 1996 when they lost to Germany on penalties.

England will play Denmark on Wednesday 7 July at 8pm.