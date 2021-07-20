Ed Sheeran to perform intimate free gig to just 700 fans in Coventry’s HMV Empire

Ed Sheeran is set to perform a gig for free in front of 700 fans in Coventry, it has been announced.

The “Galway Girl” singer-songwriter is taking part in the concert to celebrate the “grand opening” of HMV Empire in the city.

The HMV Empire venue has recently undergone a re-development costing £500,000 and moved from Far Gosford Street to Hertford Street.

Sheeran’s performance will be held on 25 August, with tickets being distributed through a free draw.

The artist said: “HMV is a store that I spent a lot of time in growing up and a place where I discovered lots of new music, so I’m looking forward to celebrating this milestone with them.”

Phil Rooney and Dave Brayley, co-owners of the venue, said: “To have Ed Sheeran – one of the world’s biggest artists – not only coming to Coventry but performing in our new venue, the HMV Empire, is simply mind-blowing.”

Fans are able to register for the ticket ballot here.

In accordance with ongoing measures to counter the spread of Covid, attendees of the gig will have their temperatures taken before entering.