Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ed Sheeran left a bride and groom speechless as he crashed their Las Vegas wedding to serenade them with one of the new tracks from his forthcoming album.

On Monday (11 September), the “Eyes Closed” singer, 32, posted footage of the moment he and a group of backup singers walked down the aisle to surprise a couple just before they tied the knot.

As Sheeran walks through the doors of the Little White Chapel, the couple appear visibly confused and surprised.

The pair step aside, embracing as they watch and listen to Sheeran’s performance of his new song “Magical” from his soon-to-be-released seventh studio album, Autumn Variations.

“Is this how it feels to be in love? This is magical. This is magical,” the Grammy-winning artist and four backing vocalists sing before Sheeran hugs the bride and groom.

“I now pronounce you husband and wife; You may seal your promises with a kiss,” the wedding officiant can be heard saying, as Sheeran and the rest of the guests cheer and applaud.

“Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x,” Sheeran wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

After the bride and groom exit the chapel hand-in-hand, the latter asks: “We can still get pictures with him, right?”

Sheeran is then seen signing the couple’s marriage license as he reveals: “This is the first time I’ve ever been a witness.”

Several commenters praised Sheeran for the magical moment, with one calling him a “legend”. “You’re such a boss. Just making peoples life memories by going out of your way for an hour.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I have no desire to get married but if this could happen my arm could be twisted,” a second added.

A third said: “This is amazing… the GROOM looked like HE wanted to cry.”

Sheeran’s stunt comes the same weekend his Vegas concert was postponed. Thousands of fans were already at the Allegiant Stadium before it was cancelled last minute due to “technical issues”.

One fan who was queuing to get into the venue reportedly required medical attention because of the scorching high temperatures outside the stadium.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, employees at the Allegiant stadium were told that approximately 65,000 were expected to attend Sheeran’s concert on that day, making it the biggest concert ever at the venue.

In August, Sheeran announced that Autumn Variations, a collection he’s been teasing on social media, will be out on 29 September.