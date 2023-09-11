Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ed Sheeran fans queuing to get into his since-cancelled performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas reportedly required medical attention due to high temperatures outside the venue.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old singer was forced to postpone his Vegas concert at the last minute due to “technical issues,” with thousands of fans already at the stadium.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

“It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it.

He added: “The gig will be postponed to Saturday 28 October and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry.”

In the following statement, Sheeran clarified that the postponement was caused due to a “flooring” safety issue.

“Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside,” Sheeran said.

“We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x.”

Many Sheeran fans travelled from across the US and even further to watch him perform live on Saturday.

With the day’s temperatures over 90 degrees, the Clark County Fire Department told 8 News Now that some fans waiting outside the Allegiant Stadium required medical attention due to the scorching heat.

According to Rolling Stone, one person was also reportedly transported to a local hospital nearby.

The Independent has contacted Sheeran’s representatives for comment.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, employees at the Allegiant stadium were told that approximately 65,000 were expected to attend Sheeran’s concert on that day, making it the biggest concert ever at the venue.

In August, Sheeran announced that Autumn Variations, a collection he’s been teasing on social media, will be out on 29 September.

The album will be the singer’s seventh studio album and his second project of 2023.

“Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded,” Sheeran said while announcing the new album.

He added: “My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed Enigma Variations, where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album.”