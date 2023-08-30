Ed Sheeran serves up Pumpkin Spice Lattes to surprised Starbucks customers

Starbucks customers wanting to get their hands on the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte got a big surprise when they were served their drink by pop superstar Ed Sheeran.

The singer visited one of the coffee chain’s venues in Seattle recently to serve customers the popular drink as it returns for another year.

Ed can be seen having fun making up the drink, chatting with staff and guests, and, writing random names on customer’s drink cartons.

He joked: “If you give me your name I give you a new one, for I am the barista of joy.”