Ed Sheeran performs at Mall of America after working shift at Lego store

Ed Sheeran surprised shoppers at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Saturday (12 August) with an impromptu performance after working a shift at the Lego store.

The singer performed his 2011 hit “Lego House” ahead of his concert at the US Bank Stadium that evening for his Mathematics tour.

Footage shared by TikTok user @nicole.este shows the 32-year-old wearing a yellow apron performing an acoustic rendition of the song inside the store.

“I have my Lego outfit on to go and be a brick specialist at the Lego store and then play ‘Lego House’,” Sheeran said in an Instagram post.