Ed Sheeran must face trial over Marvin Gaye copyright claim, judge rules

Singer had previously asked to have case tossed out

Tom Murray
Friday 30 September 2022 01:49
Comments
Ed Sheeran must argue his case in front of a jury, a judge has ruled, after being accused of lifting elements of his song “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye‘s iconic 1973 track, “Let’s Get It On”.

Sheeran’s lawyers had previously sought to have the claim thrown out of court, saying the allegedly stolen parts of the song were “commonplace”.

In a ruling on Thursday (29 September), Judge Louis Stanton said: “There is no bright-line rule that the combination of two unprotectable elements is insufficiently numerous to constitute an original work,” per Billboard’s initial report.

“A work may be copyrightable even though it is entirely a compilation of unprotectable elements.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Sheeran for comment.

The lawsuit, filed by an entity called Structured Asset Sales that owns a partial stake in Gaye’s famous song, seeks $100m (£90m) in damages.

A date has not yet been set for the trial, which will take place in a Manhattan federal courthouse.

This story is being updated

