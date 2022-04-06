Ed Sheeran to receive verdict in Shape Of You copyright trial – follow live

✕ Close Ed Sheeran performs Shape of You at Glastonbury

Ed Sheeran and his “Shape of You” co-writers will learn the result of a High Court battle over his hit 2017 single today (Wednesday 6 April).

The British singer-songwriter and his co-writers, Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, and producer Steven McCutcheon (Steve Mac), have denied copying parts of Sami Chokri’s 2015 track, “Oh Why”, for their song.

Chokri – who performs under the name Sami Switch – and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue, claim that the “Oh I” hook in “Shape Of You” is “strikingly similar” to the “Oh Why” refrain in their own track.

Ian Mill QC, representing Sheeran, McDaid and McCutcheon, said during the 11-day trial that the trio were clear that they had “no preconceived ideas” when going into Rokstone Studios, where “Shape of You” was written, on 12 October 2016.

Andrew Sutcliffe QC, representing Chokri and his “Oh Why” co-writer Ross O’Donoghue, claimed there was an “indisputable similarity between the works” and suggested the chances of two songs that “correlate” appearing within months of each other was “minutely small”.

He also said that Sheeran had allegedly given “unsatisfactory” evidence, including over “denying that he interpolates, references or borrows music from others”.

