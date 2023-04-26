Ed Sheeran news – live: Singer testifies in Marvin Gaye plagiarism court case
Singer-songwriter is being sued for copyright infringement over Marvin Gaye’s song ‘Let’s Get it On’
Ed Sheeran is appearing in a New York court this week, to defend himself against accusations that he stole elements of Marvin Gaye’s 1973 slow jam, “Let’s Get It On” and used them in his own hit single.
The British singer-songwriter, 32, has been sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the songwriter who composed the classic anthem with Gaye. They have alleged that Sheeran’s 2014 song “Thinking Out Loud” copied harmonic progressions, melodic and rhythmic elements from “Let’s Get It On” without permission.
“Thinking Out Loud” is one of Sheeran’s most popular tracks and has been played more than a billion times on YouTube and so its advertising revenue is huge.
Jury selection for the trial, delayed by the pandemic, began on Monday 24 April and Sheeran is expected to testify this week. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2017 and it has taken six years to reach Manhattan federal court.
Lawyer claims singer’s live Marvin Gaye mash-up is ‘smoking gun’
A lawyer for the heirs of Marvin Gaye’s co-writer told jurors he has “smoking gun” proof that Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” copied elements of Gaye’s soul classic “Let’s Get It On.”
The British artist appeared in court in New York on Tuesday (25 April) as lawyers for the plaintiffs and defence shared opening statements.
Everything you need to know about Marvin Gaye plagiarism case
Ed Sheeran will appear in a New York court this week, where he will defend himself against accusations that elements of one of his best-known tracks were stolen from Marvin Gaye’s 1973 slow jam classic “Let’s Get It On”.
