Ed Sheeran announces ‘curveball’ project that will be ‘a hit, somewhere’

Musician says project will drop before his next studio album

Roisin O'Connor
Thursday 17 March 2022 09:06
Ed Sheeran has described his next project as a “curveball”, and revealed that the first release from it will drop this month.

The British artist was interviewed by The Project NZ about his forthcoming stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand.

During a discussion of his maths-related album titles, Sheeran was asked if his next album would be titled - (Minus), after his latest LP, = (Equals).

“That’s not gonna be the next record I put out,” he responded. “I’ve got something else that’s a bit more of a curveball.

“We’ve got the first thing of it dropping in 10 days. I don’t think it’s gonna be a massive hit in New Zealand, though, I’ve got to be honest.”

He added: “It’s gonna be a big hit somewhere else. When you hear it, you’ll understand.”

Sheeran is currently involved in a plagiarism trial over his hit single, “Shape of You”.

Sami Chokri and his co-writer, Ross O’Donoghue, have accused Sheeran and his co-writers, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac, of copying their song “Oh Why” when creating the track.

The duo claim that the “oh I” hook in Sheeran’s song is “strikingly similar” to the “oh why” refrain in their own composition. Sheeran, McDaid and Mac have denied allegations of plagiarism.

