Ed Sheeran reveals plans for posthumous album

Ed Sheeran has revealed his plans for a posthumous album.

The 32-year-old singer, who is set to release his last mathematical album Subtract (-) in May, said he’s been working on a secret album that will be released upon his death.

“I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote ‘perfect’ for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there,” Sheeran told the Rolling Stone. “And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out.”

Apart from this project, the “Photograph” singer said he’s working on a new album with Aaron Dessner and is already mixing that one.

“I have no goals for the record,” he said. “I just want to put it out.”

Sheeran also has another completed album with J Balvin. The two singers reportedly worked on it last year after the “Shape of You” singer encountered Balvin in a hotel gym.

According to Sheeran, the album is complete with “already-shot videos, but again, with no release date in sight”.

Earlier this month, Sheeran opened up about the inspiration behind Subtract (-).

Ed Sheeran (Getty Images)

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be,” he said.

However, after a “series of events that changed [his] life”, the new album will instead revisit the singer’s roots and cover his personal grief and hope.

Sheeran said the album represents where he is now and “how [he] needs to express [himself] at this point in his life”.

“It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life. This is last February’s diary entry and my way of making sense of it,” he said. “This is Subtract (-).”