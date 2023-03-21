Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift fans are divided after a video from one of her previous concerts gained attention on TikTok.

The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker recently kicked off her Eras tour in Arizona, which The Independent gave five stars in a review of the show.

In the video shared to TikTok, Swift can be seen nearing the camera while the fan holding the phone screams inaudibly.

Swift’s singing is inevitably drowned out by the screaming. The user captioned the video: “The last time I saw Taylor on tour the mom next to us asked us if we could calm down because we were scaring her seven-year-old….”

"See you tomorrow @taylorswift," she added in her caption. “I feel bad for whoever is next to me.”

Since the video has been posted, fans have been sharing their opinions on whether or not they approve of their fellow fan’s behaviour.

Many of the 33-year-old singer’s fanbase, known as Swifties, are known for their excited attitudes towards her live shows, including dancing and singing along to each song.

One Swift fan expressed this view in the comments, writing: "If you aren’t acting like this at a Taylor concert she doesn’t want you there.”

Others agreed, and endorsed the behaviour: “The only bad seat at a taylor concert is the one next to me!”

“I must say, I felt so judged at REP tour. If you can’t handle having a good time, don’t come. I will be losing my mind,” wrote another keen fan.

Meanwhile, many thought the fan’s reaction was inappropriate.

Taylor Swift performing on The Eras Tour (Getty Images)

“I can’t even hear Taylor in this video and she’s so close… I’d be pretty upset if I paid all this money to only hear a screaming fan,” one commented.

Another agreed: “I mean, that is extreme. It’s not pleasant for anyone - esp Taylor!!”

“So you decided to ruin that child’s most likely first concert and be a self-entitled a**,” commented another.

In a reaction video that has received more than 100,000 likes, TikTok user @TellTheBees suggested that there was a sense of “entitlement” among younger fans, that if they had paid for their ticket then they could behave however they liked.

In a comment that received over 14,000 likes on that clip, TikTok user Laura quoted: “The aim is to have a collective experience, not have people expeience you.”

Swift continues her tour across America ending in a run of five shows in Los Angeles. She is expected to announce UK and Europe dates later this year.