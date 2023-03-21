Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gino D’Acampo has hinted that “arguments” have forced him to quit Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

The TV chef has withdrawn from the ITV series, which he co-starred in alongside Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

D’Acampo made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday (19 March), explaining that his decision was inspired by a desire to protect his friendships with both Ramsay and Sirieix.

According to D’Acampo, his hand was forced by scheduling conflicts caused by production, which has caused “complications”.

“Last week, I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip,” he said. “The reason is simple... nothing to do with Gordon and Fred – the friendship is very strong – it’s just because we can’t get the dates together.”

The chef went on to say he would “rather the friendship than get into arguments, so I’ve decided not to do Gordon, Gino and Fred anymore”.

“I want to be friends with the boys for many many years,” he continued, stating: “So that’s it, really. Thank you for watching the show.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip, which is produced by Ramsay’s production company Studio Ramsay, started in 2018, and has run for three series and three Christmas specials.

Gino D’Acampo explains why he’s quit ‘Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip’ (Instagram)

The series follows the chefs as they explore local culture and cuisine in different countries.

A fourth series has been filmed, and will be broadcast later this year, but it is unknown whether the show will continue without D’Acampo beyond that.

“I’m gutted it was some of the funniest tv I’ve seen for years but it’s nice ur putting friendships first,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Loved the show, one of my go-to comfort shows. But a totally understandable reason to do this. Can’t be sad it ended, just happy it existed in the first place.”