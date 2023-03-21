Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A comment Fred Sirieix made about Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip has resurfaced in the wake of his co-star’s decision to quit.

On Sunday (19 March), Gino D’Acampo revealed he would no longer be a part of the series due to “problems” behind-the-scenes.

In a video shared with his social media followers, the celebrity chef said that “complications” with contracts had led to his decision, and said he would rather quit than damage his friendship with both Sirieix and Gordon Ramsay.

Just 10 days ago, during a chat with Lorraine Kelly on the ITV morning show Lorraine, Sirieix addressed these complications, stating: “We are talking about dates for the next one. It is difficult to juggle all of our diaries.”

He told MailOnline the previous week, while promoting his latest series, Fred’s Last Resort: “It is a bit difficult to juggle all our diaries, but we are getting there.”

While the busy schedule proved problematic for D’Acampo, Sirieix said: “I don’t mind being busy. I like being busy, in fact, because the busier you are, the busier you get and when I’m busier I’m happy. When I’m not busy, I’m not happy.”

He added: “That’s the nice thing about my career is there are never two days the same and that’s why I like it – it’s very diverse.’

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, which is produced by Ramsay’s production company Studio Ramsay, started in 2018, and has run for three series and three Christmas specials.

The series follows the chefs as they explore local culture and cuisine in different countries.

‘Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip’ (Instagram)

A fourth series has been filmed and will be broadcast later this year, but it is unknown whether the show will continue without D’Acampo beyond that.