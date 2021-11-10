Ed Sheeran has revealed that he’s “never” felt accepted by the pop scene.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday (9 November), the 30-year-old singer revealed his honest thoughts about his place in the pop world.

“I’m not accepted by my genre,” Sheeran said.

He revealed that the only people who emailed him in-depth about his new album were people from the UK rap and grime scene.

“I thought it was quite telling that my album came out and the only people that emailed me in-depth about liking it were like Dave and Stormzy and people from the UK rap and UK grime scene,” the “Bad Habits” singer said.

He added: “My peers largely, I feel, in the pop scene often don’t want me to succeed. I’ve never felt accepted by my scene.”

Sheeran released his new album = last month.

The singer has also announced a new world tour which will include stadium dates in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow, and Newcastle.

The musician will embark on the “+ - = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced as the “Mathematics Tour”) in 2022. Sheeran’s tour begins in Cork, Ireland, next April, transferring to Limerick, Belfast, and Cardiff shortly after.

In June, Sheeran plays two nights at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and two gigs at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, before heading to Glasgow’s Hampden Park for a further two performances.

Sheeran’s final UK dates come at London’s Wembley Stadium, where the musician is set to perform three nights in a row. He then heads to central Europe and Scandinavia, with dates in further territories yet to be announced.

Tickets to the tour are available to purchase here.