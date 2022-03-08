Ed Sheeran has refuted allegations that he “alters” and “borrows” musical ideas from other artists as he appeared in court in his ongoing “Shape of You” legal case.

The singer-songwriter has been accused by songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue of stealing parts of their 2015 song for his 2017 hit single.

The trial began on Friday (4 March), during which Chokri and O’Donoghue’s lawyer Andrew Sutcliffe said that Sheeran was a “magpie” who “borrows ideas” without credit.

On Monday (7 March), Sheeran spoke in court and was asked if he accepted that he behaved in this manner towards other artists.

Sheeran denied the claim, saying that “if Mr Sutcliffe would have done his research”, he would have known that there were “lots” of unknown artists he had cleared parts of songs with.

He also denied that he had known of Chokri earlier in his career, when he performed under the name Sami Switch.

“This is all stuff you’re saying, this isn’t stuff that’s true,” he told Sutcliffe. In a written witness statement, he denied that he had met Chokri at a party in a Nando’s in central London.

Sheeran arriving in court on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Sheeran wrote that he “always tried to be completely fair in crediting anyone who makes any contribution to any song I write”, adding that he had been “as scrupulous as I possibly can and have even given credits to people who I believe may have been no more than a mere influence for a songwriting element”.

Chokri and O’Donoghue allege “Shape Of You” has taken “particular lines and phrases” from their 2015 track “Oh Why”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Sheeran will appear in court again on Tuesday (8 March), with the legal battle expected to last three weeks.